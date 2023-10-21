Overnight Parking Ends In Yosemite

Change leaf colors signal changes for Yosemite National Park -- Yosemite National Park photo View Photo

Yosemite, CA – As the temperatures cool down, it has put an end to overnight parking in Yosemite National Park.

That includes along Tioga and Glacier Point roads, all parking lots, side roads, and anywhere else normally open to parking inside the park.

“We close overnight parking due to the anticipated arrival of snow at these elevations,” noted park officials.

Additionally, visitors venturing into the wilderness from Tioga, Glacier Point, or Wawona roads will need to self-register for a permit at the Tuolumne Wilderness Center, Big Oak Flat Information Station, or Wawona Visitor Center at Hill’s Studio, respectively. That is also the case for visitors taking wilderness trips originating in Yosemite Valley and Hetch Hetchy trailheads starting on Sunday, October 22nd.

Most campgrounds will be closing soon, with only Camp 4, Wawona, Hodgdon Meadow, and a portion of Upper Pines remaining open. On Monday, October 23rd, except for Upper Pines, these campgrounds will operate on a first-come, first-served basis.