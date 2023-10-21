Mostly Clear
Sonora Man Allegedly Uses Box Cutter On Roommate

By Tracey Petersen
Sonora, CA – After allegedly stabbing his roommate with a box cutter, a Sonora man was arrested.

On Monday, Sonora police officers responded to 250 Greenley Road for a late-reported assault involving roommates. The victim reported that his roommate, 20-year-old Joshua Durkee, made an unprovoked attack by entering his bedroom and stabbing him with a box cutter.

The victim also told the officer that the day prior, Durkee got close to the victim while holding an electric stun gun and sparking it. Durkee was taken into custody for felony assault with a deadly weapon, not a firearm. His bail was set at $40,000.

