Football Game Canceled Due To Air Quality

Tuolumne, CA — Some disappointing news for high school football fans: tonight’s Summerville football game has been canceled. The call came moments before Tracy Millennium players were supposed to jump on the bus to head to Tuolumne. Their administrators say that calling off the trip was due to “poor air quality.” The Bears are 7 and 1 for the season and 3 and 0 in the league.

Regarding the Sonora Wildcats home game tonight, it is game on. The Wildcats will walk onto Dunlavy Field against Amador tonight. You can hear that game live on KVML AM 1450 and 102.7 FM starting at 7 p.m. The game will also be streamed on mymotherlode.com. Sonora is 7-1 for the year and 3-0 in league play.