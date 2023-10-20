Twain Harte Man Allegedly Attacks Roommate

Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office Vehicle View Photo

Twain Harte, CA — A Twain Harte man was arrested after a verbal argument erupted into an alleged physical attack while armed with a knife.

A Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Deputy recently responded to a report of an assault in the area of Confidence Road near Mount Provo Road. Once on scene, the victim told the deputy that his roommate, 62-year-old Joseph Massoni, was intoxicated and started a verbal argument with him. It turned into a physical attack when Massoni pushed the victim, broke a bedroom door, and threw various household items at him.

At one point in the fight, the victim says Massoni grabbed a kitchen knife and pointed it at the victim while threatening to kill him. Fearing for his life, the victim says he then grabbed Massoni’s arms, causing him to drop the knife.

Massoni faces charges of felony criminal threats and brandishing a deadly weapon other than a firearm.