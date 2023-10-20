Adventist Health Sonora New Projects And Healthcare Initiatives

Christy Casey, Michelle Fuentes and Jacey Rodriguez View Photo

Sonora, CA — This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will focus on local cancer care, diabetes prevention, and healthcare expansion projects.

The guests from Adventist Health Sonora will be the President, Michelle Fuentes, the Family Nurse Practitioner at the Diabetes Resource Center, Jacey Rodriguez, and the Administrative Director of Imaging and Oncology, Christy Casey.

Fuentes will talk about the expanding cancer care offerings, and how they are starting to “outgrow” space at the Diana J. White Cancer Institute, which opened five years ago. She will also highlight the recent construction of a new cardiac cath lab and what it will mean for the community.

Casey will speak about the importance of annual mammograms, ways to access screenings, and plans for an upcoming Ladies Night Out.

Rodriguez will outline the risk factors of prediabetes, local resources available, and provide details about an upcoming Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot.