Grazing Included In New California Fire Grant Program

Sacramento, CA — A new bill to fund fire prevention projects passed in the legislature and was just signed by Governor Gavin Newsom, and it is significant for a type of project that is now eligible.

Assembly Bill 297, passing with no opposition in the Senate and Assembly, will include “prescribed grazing” as a type of fire prevention effort that can be funded. It allows the use of specific kinds of livestock, during determined seasons/time periods, to be utilized to meet conservation goals and to reduce hazardous fuels.

The bill is being praised by Patrick Blacklock, the CEO of the Rural County Representatives of California. He says, “AB 297 not only ensures communities can continue to jumpstart local fire prevention projects to safeguard residents from the impacts of wildfires but also recognizes the importance of prescribed grazing to California’s wildfire prevention goals. The bill will keep wildfire mitigation projects moving forward in communities that need them the most.”

The principal author of the bill, Assembly Republican, Vince Fong, adds, “Preventing catastrophic wildfires in California is a year-round effort, and we cannot risk delays. Local governments and firefighting agencies need continued support from the state to reduce fuel loads and protect their communities.”

Local non-profits and government agencies can start requesting grant funding in January of 2024.