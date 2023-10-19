Clear
88.2 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Two Stolen Trailers Results In Amador County Man’s Arrest

Sponsored by:
By Tracey Petersen
Stolen fifth-wheel-trailer found in Drytown area of Amador County -- ACSO photo

Stolen fifth-wheel-trailer found in Drytown area of Amador County -- ACSO photo

Photo Icon View Photos

Amador County, CA – A traffic stop this weekend led to the arrest of an Amador County man for grand theft that involved two trailers.

On Sunday, an Amador County Sheriff’s Deputy pulled over a vehicle that matched the description of one suspected in the theft of a utility trailer in Martell on September 30th. During questioning, the driver, 65-year-old Joseph Galea of Drytown, admitted to stealing the trailer and taking it to a residence in Elk Grove.

While searching Galea’s vehicle, deputies learned of another theft when they uncovered a license plate that belonged to a fifth-wheel trailer, shown in the image box,  stolen out of El Dorado County in August of 2022. Again, Galea admitted to that theft and storing the trailer in his Drytown residence in Amador County.

Both trailers were located and returned to their rightful owners. Subsequently, Galea was arrested for grand theft and possession of stolen property.

  • Stolen utility trailer found in Elk Grove -- ACSO photo
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 