Two Stolen Trailers Results In Amador County Man’s Arrest

Stolen fifth-wheel-trailer found in Drytown area of Amador County -- ACSO photo View Photos

Amador County, CA – A traffic stop this weekend led to the arrest of an Amador County man for grand theft that involved two trailers.

On Sunday, an Amador County Sheriff’s Deputy pulled over a vehicle that matched the description of one suspected in the theft of a utility trailer in Martell on September 30th. During questioning, the driver, 65-year-old Joseph Galea of Drytown, admitted to stealing the trailer and taking it to a residence in Elk Grove.

While searching Galea’s vehicle, deputies learned of another theft when they uncovered a license plate that belonged to a fifth-wheel trailer, shown in the image box, stolen out of El Dorado County in August of 2022. Again, Galea admitted to that theft and storing the trailer in his Drytown residence in Amador County.

Both trailers were located and returned to their rightful owners. Subsequently, Galea was arrested for grand theft and possession of stolen property.