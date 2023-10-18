Longtime School Leader Appointed To Angels Camp City Council

Angels Camp, CA — Michael Chimente has been picked to finish out the term of the recently resigned Gretal Tiscornia on the Angels Camp City Council.

Chimente was one of two applicants, along with local realtor Kathy Collins, to express interest in the position. The term runs through 2024.

In his application, Chimente noted that he has lived in Angels Camp for 35 years, and he and his wife raised their three children in the community. He spent 45 years in education, being a teacher, vice-principal, and later a superintendent. He retired in 2022 after spending his final 15 years as the Superintendent of the Bret Harte Union High School District. Recently, he has also served on the Calaveras County Planning Commission.

City Administrator Rebecca Callen confirms that Chimente was approved with a 4-0 vote. She notes that the city was appreciative of receiving applications from two highly qualified and passionate community members.

Immediately after the vote, Chimente took the oath of office and took part in his first meeting with the other four members, Mayor Jennifer Davis-Herndon, Vice Mayor Isabel Moncada, and council members Caroline Shirato and Alvin Broglio.