Angels Camp Will Conduct Sewer Smoke Test

Angels Camp, CA– The city of Angels Camp has announced an initiative to improve its sewer system, with the stated goals of ensuring a cleaner and more efficient local environment.

On Thursday, dedicated personnel will perform a smoke testing procedure within the designated area. Residents may observe the emergence of smoke that resembles campfire or burn pile smoke, emanating from the ground. In the event of witnessing this smoke, the public is asked to refrain from contacting emergency services, law enforcement, or the fire department. Expert teams will be on-site, recording the areas where successful smoke releases occur.

This testing process will play a role in pinpointing areas of the underground sewer system and related infrastructure that require replacement.