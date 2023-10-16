Cloudy
Some Notable Changes To Local Real Estate Data

By Nic Peterson

Sonora, CA– The real estate market in Tuloumne has undergone notable changes during the first three quarters of 2023 when compared to the same period in 2022, as indicated by the MLS Residential Sales Summary.

In the third quarter of 2023, the median sales price stood at $400,000, showing a 6% decrease from the 2022 third-quarter figure of $425,000. Average sales prices also saw a significant decline, with 2023’s third quarter reporting an average of $441,402, down 7% from the $472,569 average in the same quarter of the previous year. The average number of days a property spent on the market increased by 29%, with 93 days in 2023 Q3 compared to 72 days in 2022 Q3.

Total sales decreased by 32% in the third quarter of 2023, with a total of 555 sales, compared to 815 in 2022’s third quarter. Private sales were also impacted, recording a 33% decrease in 2023 Q3 with 544 sales, down from 809 in 2022 Q3.

The current active listings reveal median and average list prices of $425,000 and $489,605, respectively, with a total of 323 active listings, of which 99% are private listings and 1% are REO listings. There are no short-sale listings. Active listings at or below $500,000, $300,000, $200,000, and $175,000 are 67%, 17%, 3%, and 2%, respectively.

