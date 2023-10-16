Contract To Design Courthouse Remodel Up For Vote

Tuolumne County Courthouse View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Board of Supervisors in Tuolumne County will vote on approving a $761,000 contract with the firm Lionakis to oversee design work for the remodel of the historic courthouse building on Yaney Avenue.

It is one of the notable items on Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors agenda. The courthouse has been vacant since late 2021 when all operations were moved over to the new facility at the Law and Justice Center campus.

The county has expressed a desire to use the historic Yaney Avenue structure for other purposes, including the possibility that it could be the new Board of Supervisors meeting space. It first requires Americans with Disabilities Act updates and facility improvements.

If the design contract proposal is approved, it would span 13 months and cover “schematic design, design development, construction documents, agency review/approval, and bidding.” It does not cover actual construction.

Also on Tuesday, the board will vote on approving Michael Mazouch for the newly created position of Animal Control Director. The role expands the scope of the current Animal Control Manager role, which Mazouch holds, and is being phased out. The pay for the director position will be just over $95,500 annually.

The meeting starts Tuesday at 9am in the Board meeting room at 2 South Green Street in Sonora.