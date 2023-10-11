Six Dogs Seized In Recent Tuolumne County Pot Raids

Belgian Malinois named Major - TCAC photo View Photos

Jamestown, CA – Last month’s raids of illegal marijuana grows on five properties in Tuolumne County netted a combined $3.8 million worth of pot, along with guns, cash, three arrests, and six dogs.

The searches in Columbia, Big Hill and Groveland happened over two days by the California Department of Cannabis Control Law Enforcement Division (CDCC), as earlier reported here. Besides local law enforcement and county code compliance assisting in the raids, so did officers from Tuolumne County Animal Control. They seized four dogs during the first day of raids and two dogs during the second day.

“All of the animals were medium- to large-sized dogs of varying breeds. All the dogs were friendly to animal control officers,” disclosed Shawn Shimer, TCAC Supervising Animal Control Officer.

Regarding the pooches living conditions on the grows, Shimer added, “All the animals seized by TCAC appeared to be in normal health with no apparent injuries or ailments; they did not require veterinary visits or care. However, they were checked over by our registered veterinary technician at our shelter to ensure that their health was normal. No animals were euthanized.”

Once they were found healthy, the next step was to determine their owners.

“We returned any animals to their owners who were not arrested or incarcerated at the scene of the raids or otherwise available to come into our facility and rightfully reclaim their pet,” shared Shimer, who also advised, “We always research alternative placement options for dogs that are left at our shelter unclaimed; we looked into these options for any dogs left unclaimed.”

Currently, only one dog named Major, a young adult male Belgian Malinois, remains at the shelter. His ID number is A148439, and he is pictured in the image box.

“Unfortunately, we have received little interest from our community in this striking dog, as we only have one interested party at this time,” states Shimer. “Hopefully, we will find a loving home for this dog soon.”

Major is described as a friendly, happy, and smart boy. Shelter officials noted that he would do well with an active family that does not have cats in their household. The shelter is open for adoptions Tuesday–Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. For questions, call the shelter at (209) 694-2730.