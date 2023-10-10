Smoky Skies In Arnold Area Of Calaveras County

STF Sourgrass Prescribed Burn map View Photo

Sonora, CA – Smoke is visible in the skies along Highway 4 in the Arnold area of Calaveras County today as a prescribed burn is underway.

Crews are burning more than 300 acres through Wednesday, October 11, on the Sourgrass Burn Units, with about 55 personnel working the blaze. It is located north of the highway, about 1.2 miles east of the United States Forest Service Dorrington Fire Station.

“We’re looking at burning nearly 323 acres over the course of three days,” said Calaveras Ranger District Fuels Battalion Chief Kellin Brown. “Following that, there will be approximately a week of patrol and burndown.”

Crews will reduce the buildup of flammable forest fuels, both ground and ladder; reduce the threat of uncontrolled, large, and damaging fires; treat activity-generated fuels; and improve protection for life, property, and resources, according to forest fire officials.

The smoke will be visible along the highway and in nearby communities. The public is asked not to report it as a wildfire. Additionally, tomorrow is the first day that CAL Fire and state park officials will continue work on 39 acres of fuels in the North Grove of Giant Sequoias at Calaveras Big Trees State Park, as reported here.