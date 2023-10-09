Old Priest Grade Reopening Following Storm Repairs

Old Priest Grade View Photo

Groveland, CA — After a multi-month closure due to storm damage, Old Priest Grade is reopening later this morning.

There will be a short ceremonial ribbon cutting at 11:30 am (Monday, October 9) and the road will reopen immediately after that event.

Old Priest Grade was closed on March 21 when geotechnical engineers assessed the site and discovered notable public safety concerns that arose following winter storm damage. Design work was conducted and the Board of Supervisors awarded a $387,000 contract in mid-August to the Fresno contractor Kroeker to do the emergency repairs.

Over the past seven months, New Priest Grade has been the alternate route.