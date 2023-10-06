McClintock Proposes Putting McCarthy Back In Leadership

Tom McClintock and Kevin McCarthy View Photo

Washington, DC — Mother Lode Republican Congressman Tom McClintock has authored a new myMotherLode.com blog focused on the current uncertainty of the Speaker of the House position.

We reported earlier that McClintock opposed removing Kevin McCarthy from the leadership role. McCarthy’s ouster was led by Congressman Matt Gaetz following last week’s negotiations over avoiding a government shutdown.

Calling for the House to reinstate McCarthy, McClintock writes, “This depends entirely on several of the dissidents to disenthrall themselves from their decision and to repair the damage before it is too late. I appeal to them to act while there is still time.”

Other leading candidates who have emerged in the competition to become the next speaker include Jim Jordan and Steve Scalise.

