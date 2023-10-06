Clear
60.4 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

McClintock Proposes Putting McCarthy Back In Leadership

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Tom McClintock and Kevin McCarthy

Tom McClintock and Kevin McCarthy

Photo Icon View Photo

Washington, DC — Mother Lode Republican Congressman Tom McClintock has authored a new myMotherLode.com blog focused on the current uncertainty of the Speaker of the House position.

We reported earlier that McClintock opposed removing Kevin McCarthy from the leadership role. McCarthy’s ouster was led by Congressman Matt Gaetz following last week’s negotiations over avoiding a government shutdown.

Calling for the House to reinstate McCarthy, McClintock writes, “This depends entirely on several of the dissidents to disenthrall themselves from their decision and to repair the damage before it is too late.  I appeal to them to act while there is still time.”

Other leading candidates who have emerged in the competition to become the next speaker include Jim Jordan and Steve Scalise.

You can read McClintock’s full blog here.

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 