Free Flu Shot Clinics In Mother Lode

Flu Shot Clinic - TC Public Health View Photo

San Andreas, CA — There will be several opportunities to get a free flu shot later this month in both Tuolumne and Calaveras counties.

In Calaveras County, there will be pop-up clinics in Angels Camp, Railroad Flat, Arnold, Valley Springs and San Andreas. The Calaveras Public Health Department relays that appointments are required and they can be made by going to myturn.ca.gov. The flu vaccine will be available for anyone over the age of 10.

Locations are below:

• Angels Camp – Sierra Hope – 1168 Booster Way, Angels Camp, CA 95222 – Tuesday, October 17th – 1:00pm – 4:00pm

• Rail Road Flat – Rail Road Flat Community Center – 298 Railroad Flat Road, Mokelumne Hill, CA 95248 – Wednesday, October 18th – 3:00pm – 6:00pm

• Arnold – Big Trees, MD – 874 Henry Dr Suite #4, Arnold, CA 95223 – Friday, October 20th – 3:00pm – 6:00pm

• Valley Springs – Sunrise Pharmacy – 51 Wellness Way, Valley Springs, CA 95252 – Thursday, October 26th – 1:00pm – 4:00pm

• San Andreas – Health and Human Services Building – 59 East St. Charles Street, San Andreas, 95249 – October 27th – 3:00pm – 6:00pm

As reported earlier, the Tuolumne County Public Health Department is also urging local residents to mark the calendar about two upcoming flu shot clinics.

The first is Wednesday, October 11, from noon-6pm at the Manzanita building at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds. The second will be Friday, October 20, from 9am-noon at the Groveland Evangelical Free Church at 19172 Ferretti Road.

Free, standard dose, flu shots will be available for anyone over two years of age.

No appointment is necessary to take part in the Tuolumne County clinics and the flu shots will be available first come first served. Anyone with symptoms of sickness on those days is asked to stay home.