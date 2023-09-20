Upcoming Flu Shot Clinics Planned In Tuolumne County

Flu Shot Prevention View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Public Health Department is urging local residents to mark the calendar about two upcoming flu shot clinics.

The first is Wednesday, October 11, from noon-6pm at the Manzanita building at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds. The second will be Friday, October 20, from 9am-noon at the Groveland Evangelical Free Church at 19172 Ferretti Road.

Free, standard dose, flu shots will be available for anyone over two years of age. Nasal spray and high-dose vaccines are available for those 65 years and older.

No appointment is necessary to take part and the flu shots will be available first come first served. Anyone with symptoms of sickness on those days is asked to stay home.