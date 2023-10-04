Clear
PG&E To Host Community Forums Amidst Spike In Outages

By B.J. Hansen
Groveland, CA — The Mother Lode region has been impacted by numerous Enhanced Powerline Safety Setting shutoffs over the past several months.

The newer PG&E initiative cuts off power when the company’s infrastructure senses something coming near it, such as a falling tree branch. The goal is to prevent fires from happening.

It led to a spike in power outages throughout the summer and early fall season, including a high-profile extended outage over Independence Day weekend, impacting tourism in the south county.

Communities like Groveland and Columbia have been amongst the most regularly impacted by EPSS, but they have hit all corners of the region.

The spike has led to PG&E inquiries and complaints from the Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors. Board chair Kathleen Haff announced at this week’s meeting that PG&E will host a pair of community forums on Monday, October 9. The first is from 1-2:30 pm at the Groveland Community Resilience Center at 18986 Ferretti Road, and the second is from 6-7:30 pm at the Sonora Best Western Conference Center at 19551 Hess Avenue.

Haff says, “If you would like to bring up anything with PG&E, now is your time, so please be there.”

Both forums are open to the public.

