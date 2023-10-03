Suspect Who Allegedly Solicited Sex From Sonora High Students Caught

Dominic Schmitz TCSO booking photo with "in custody" across it View Photo

Sonora, CA – A man accused of several instances of soliciting sex from Sonora High School students has been captured.

Tuolumne County Sheriff’s officials gave few details on his arrest except to report that 27-year-old Dominic Allen Schmitz, a transient, was arrested today in Napa County by their detectives. No additional information has been released regarding where he was in Napa County, how they found him, or whether he gave himself up peacefully. Clarke Broadcasting reached out to sheriff’s officials for additional information but has not yet heard back.

As reported last Friday, pictures of Schmitz were released in hopes of getting the public involved in helping catch him. He was wanted after investigators learned that he had reportedly approached some students attending a school fundraiser at Applebee’s restaurant in Sonora on September 23. Two days after that, detectives learned that he had also approached students on Washington Street in downtown Sonora while decorating for their homecoming. Those instances prompted the SHS District Superintendent, Ed Pelfrey, to email a letter to parents and students advising them that, for safety reasons, they should “pair up” when heading to downtown Sonora, as earlier reported here.

Noting that this is an ongoing investigation, sheriff’s officials added, “Our office appreciates all of the support from our community and allied agencies in locating Schmitz and safely taking him into custody.”