Clear
75.2 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Tuolumne County Unveils Online Permit System

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Albert N Francisco Building

Albert N Francisco Building

Photo Icon View Photo

Sonora, CA — Gone are the days when you need to stop by the Tuolumne County government offices to acquire various types of building and construction permits.

Brian Bell with the Community Development Department announced that effective this week, the county has switched over to an online OpenGov system that can be accessed on the county’s website.

He added, “This is the combination of over two years of very hard work by all of the staff in the Community Development Department and the Public Works Department.”

The new system went live on Monday. There are also kiosks now available to use at the permit desks.

Bell noted people can now apply for permits from the “comfort of their homes.”

More information on applying for county permits can be found here.  

 

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 