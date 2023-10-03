Tuolumne County Unveils Online Permit System

Albert N Francisco Building View Photo

Sonora, CA — Gone are the days when you need to stop by the Tuolumne County government offices to acquire various types of building and construction permits.

Brian Bell with the Community Development Department announced that effective this week, the county has switched over to an online OpenGov system that can be accessed on the county’s website.

He added, “This is the combination of over two years of very hard work by all of the staff in the Community Development Department and the Public Works Department.”

The new system went live on Monday. There are also kiosks now available to use at the permit desks.

Bell noted people can now apply for permits from the “comfort of their homes.”

More information on applying for county permits can be found here.