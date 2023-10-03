Don’t Be Alarmed: Nationwide Emergency Alert Test Planned

Stock Photo of a Cell Phone View Photo

Sonora, CA — A coordinated test of FEMA’s emergency alert system will be carried out on cell phones, radios, and televisions.

On cell phones, there will be a unique tone, followed by the written message, “This is a test of the national wireless emergency alert system. No action is needed.”

Radio and television waves will also play a tone, followed by the message.

It will take place at 11:20 am local time, on Wednesday, October 4.

Deanne Criswell of FEMA says, “This is a part of our nationwide test of the wireless emergency alert system. We recognize that in disasters, seconds count. Getting alerts out promptly to our communities saves lives.”

Officials stress that there is no reason to be alarmed by the tone going off, followed by the message, as it is only a test.