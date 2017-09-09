Sonora Looking At Homelessness, Marijuana Rules, Vision Sonora Projects

Sonora, CA — There has been heavy community interest in several issues being debated by the Sonora City Council at recent meetings.
They include efforts to address a rising homeless population, creating working group to review marijuana rules and regulations, considering the sale of the 24-acre Von Eichel property, and submitting grants for Vision Sonora projects.
Sonora Mayor Connie Williams will speak about all of these issues on Mother Lode Views this weekend.
Other topics will include infrastructure projects underway and the local economy.