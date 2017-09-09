Sonora Looking At Homelessness, Marijuana Rules, Vision Sonora Projects

Connie Williams Enlarge

Sonora, CA — There has been heavy community interest in several issues being debated by the Sonora City Council at recent meetings.

They include efforts to address a rising homeless population, creating working group to review marijuana rules and regulations, considering the sale of the 24-acre Von Eichel property, and submitting grants for Vision Sonora projects.

Sonora Mayor Connie Williams will speak about all of these issues on Mother Lode Views this weekend.

Other topics will include infrastructure projects underway and the local economy.

Written by BJ Hansen. If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com. Mother Lode Views airs Saturday and Sunday morning at 9:30 on AM 1450 and FM 102.7 KVML. Mother Lode Views can also be heard Sunday morning at 10 o’clock on 93.5 KKBN and at 9am on STAR 92.7. For our extensive audio archive of past interviews on Mother Lode Views click on the “Multimedia” tab and on “Mother Lode Views” or keyword: mlviews