State Of Emergency Declared For Railroad and Mission Fires Burning Near Yosemite

Sacramento, CA – Governor Jerry Brown has issued an emergency proclamation for nearby counties dealing with four wildland fires.

Two of the fires, the Railroad and Mission, are burning on the Sierra National Forest near Yosemite National Park. Brown cited the impacts of those fires along with the Pier and Peak fires burning further south for scorching thousands of acres, threating homes and critical infrastructure and forcing evacuations as reasons for declaring a State Of Emergency in Mariposa, Madera and Tulare counties.

Below is the Governor’s declaration:

PROCLAMATION OF A STATE OF EMERGENCY

WHEREAS on August 29, 2017, the Railroad Fire started in Madera County and rapidly spread into Mariposa County, and the Pier Fire started in Tulare County; and

WHEREAS on September 3, 2017, the Mission Fire began burning in Madera County, and the Peak Fire started in Mariposa County; and

WHEREAS these fires have burned thousands of acres, destroyed structures and continue to threaten homes, necessitating the evacuation of residents; and

WHEREAS these fires are threatening critical infrastructure and have forced the closure of roadways; and

WHEREAS extreme weather conditions and high temperatures have further increased the risk of fires; and

WHEREAS the Federal Emergency Management Agency has approved Federal Fire Management Assistance Grants for the Railroad, Pier, and Mission Fires to assist with the costs associated with fighting these fires; and

WHEREAS the circumstances of these fires by reason of their magnitude, are or are likely to be beyond the control of the services, personnel, equipment, and facilities of any single local government and require the combined forces of a mutual aid region or regions to combat; and

WHEREAS under the provisions of section 8558(b) of the Government Code, I find that conditions of extreme peril to the safety of persons and property exists in Madera, Mariposa, and Tulare Counties due to these fires.

NOW, THEREFORE, I, EDMUND G. BROWN JR., Governor of the State of California, in accordance with the authority vested in me by the State Constitution and statutes, including the California Emergency Services Act, and in particular, section 8625 of the Government Code, HEREBY PROCLAIM A STATE OF EMERGENCY to exist in Madera, Mariposa, and Tulare Counties.

I HEREBY ORDER that all agencies of the state government utilize and employ state personnel, equipment, and facilities for the performance of any and all activities consistent with the direction of the Office of Emergency Services and the State Emergency Plan. Also, all residents are to heed the advice of emergency officials with regard to this emergency in order to protect their safety.

I FURTHER DIRECT that as soon as hereafter possible, this Proclamation be filed in the Office of the Secretary of State and that widespread publicity and notice be given of this Proclamation.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF I have hereunto set my hand and caused the Great Seal of the State of California to be affixed this 7th day of September 2017.

