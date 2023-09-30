Summerville Wins Homecoming Game

Written by: Mike Woicicki

Last night was the 2023 homecoming game for the Bears. It was also the first league game of the season, which was against the rival Calaveras Redhawks. With an overflow crowd at Thorsted Field, Senior Night was celebrated at halftime of the JV game, the Queen was crowned at the varsity halftime, and the Bears beat the Redhawks 35 to 7.

The Bears started the game strong on defense and offense. They held the Redhawks to two three-and-outs and followed both with nice drives. The first ended with a Bryce Leveroos 2-yard run and the second with a 44-yard Tristan Barajas scamper. The third and final TD of the first half came from the defense as Barajas scooped up a Redhawk fumble on the Bears’ 45-yard line and took it to the house.

As the third quarter started, the Bears seemed to come out flat. The offense stalled, and Calaveras was able to score their only TD of the night. Then the Bears came to life and completed the scoring with two touchdowns: a 44-yard pass from Leveroos to Barajas and then an 8-yard Leveroos pass to Luke Larson. Also, all the extra points were kicked by Bryson Benites, which boosted his season record to 33 out of 34.

Tristan Barajas was the Black Oak Casino player of the game by rushing for 69 yards on 7 carries with a TD, catching 3 passes for 67 yards and a TD, and scoring on the 55-yard fumble recovery.

The Bears will travel to Jackson next week to play their second league game against the Argonaut Mustangs.