Clear
55.2 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Winter Weather Advisory May Affect Sonora And Tioga Passes

Sponsored by:
By Mark Truppner
Sonora Pass Sign

Sonora Pass Sign

Photo Icon View Photo

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Yosemite National Park, above the Yosemite Valley floor, from 5 AM Saturday until 8 PM Sunday.

A Winter Weather Advisory is also in effect for Mono County, above 8,000 feet, from 11 PM tonight until 8 PM Sunday.

Total snow accumulations above the 8,000 foot elevation will range from one inch to as much as half-a-foot.

The light snow accumulations will produce slick conditions over the Sierra Nevada mountain passes (especially on the eastern side). This is most likely to effect Tioga Pass and Sonora Pass.

Even light snowfall causes major travel delays. Travel could be very difficult in the upper elevations. Be sure to allow extra time to reach your destination. Leave extra space between vehicles since it takes longer to stop on slick roadways. All of the latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Please slow down and use caution while traveling.

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 