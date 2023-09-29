Winter Weather Advisory May Affect Sonora And Tioga Passes

Sonora Pass Sign View Photo

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Yosemite National Park, above the Yosemite Valley floor, from 5 AM Saturday until 8 PM Sunday.

A Winter Weather Advisory is also in effect for Mono County, above 8,000 feet, from 11 PM tonight until 8 PM Sunday.

Total snow accumulations above the 8,000 foot elevation will range from one inch to as much as half-a-foot.

The light snow accumulations will produce slick conditions over the Sierra Nevada mountain passes (especially on the eastern side). This is most likely to effect Tioga Pass and Sonora Pass.

Even light snowfall causes major travel delays. Travel could be very difficult in the upper elevations. Be sure to allow extra time to reach your destination. Leave extra space between vehicles since it takes longer to stop on slick roadways. All of the latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Please slow down and use caution while traveling.