Update On Fires Burning In And Near Yosemite

Railroad Fire Visible From Bass Lake

Yosemite, CA — Three large active wildfires continue to impact Yosemite National Park.

The largest is the Railroad Fire, burning on Highway 41 between the communities of Sugar Pine and Fish Camp. It is 11,603 acres and it is 43-percent contained. 17 structures have been destroyed and 500 remain threatened. There are 962 firefighters assigned to the incident. Firefighters continue to make progress towards containing the blaze on the north flank and near Cedar Valley. Bulldozers are also creating a fire break on the northeast side of the fire around Big Sandy and above Speckerman Mountain. A public meeting is scheduled for 7pm this evening in the Mountain Christian Center on Highway 49 in Oakhurst. Fire officials will be on hand to answer any questions.

Meanwhile, the 6,640 acre South Fork Fire and the 5,637 acre Empire Fire are less active. Only 48 firefighters remain assigned to the South Fork incident and 13 to the Empire. Those two fires are being monitored and allowed to burn out naturally where possible.

