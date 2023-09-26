Suspicious Vehicle Report Results In Sonora Woman’s Arrest

Shauna Rachelle Swanner View Photo

Sonora, CA – A Sonora woman was arrested after shotgun shells were found in her vehicle, which, being a convicted felon, she is not allowed to have.

Tuolumne County Sheriff’s deputies recently responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 14900 block of Camage Avenue, near Microtronics Way, off Tuolumne and Standard roads. Once on the scene, the deputy observed a vehicle matching the description of the reported vehicle and ran a record check on the license plate. It revealed that the vehicle’s registration was suspended and expired.

The deputy pulled the vehicle over and questioned the driver, 40-year-old Shauna Swanner. A search was then carried out on her person and on the vehicle., It turned up drug-use paraphernalia and shotgun shells, the number of shells was not given. Swanner was arrested without incident on charges of being a felon in possession of ammunition, which is a felony, and possession of unlawful drug use paraphernalia.