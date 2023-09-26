Arrest After Deadly Highway 108/120 DUI Crash

Tuolumne County, CA — A Turlock woman was arrested for drunk driving after her passenger was killed in a crash on Highway 108/120 near Rushing Hill Lookout.

It happened Sunday at 3:40 pm. The CHP reports that 30-year-old Leah Doucette of Turlock was driving a 2004 GMC pickup truck eastbound when she drifted off the highway, overcorrected, and overturned.

Doucette was ejected from the truck and sustained major injuries. A lone passenger, who was unidentified pending family notification, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Doucette was transported to Memorial Medical Center in Modesto where she was later placed under arrest for felony DUI. The CHP adds that details surrounding the crash are still under investigation.