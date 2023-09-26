Clear
Fatal Motorcycle Crash On Buchanan Road

By B.J. Hansen
Tuolumne, CA — A San Jose resident was killed in a motorcycle crash in Tuolumne County on Sunday evening at 7:20 pm on Buchanan Road, east of Canyon Drive.

The unidentified 37-year-old failed to negotiate a curve, was ejected, and struck a guardrail. Arriving emergency medical service providers attempted life-saving efforts, but the rider was pronounced dead at the scene. The CHP reports that the rider was wearing a helmet and that drugs/alcohol were not believed to be a contributing factor in the crash.

The name of the rider is being withheld pending notification of family members.

