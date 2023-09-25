California Unemployment Rate Holds Steady

Sacramento, CA– California continues to exhibit a consistent unemployment rate of 4.6 percent for the third consecutive month. Noteworthy data emanating from two surveys conducted by the California Employment Development Department (EDD) reveals the addition of 23,100 nonfarm payroll jobs to the state’s economy. It is Revisions have been made to the July 2023 data, reflecting a decrease of 19,000 jobs primarily within the Leisure & Hospitality, Information, and Government industry sectors.

Seven out of the state’s 11 industry sectors witnessed growth, with Private Education and Health Services leading with an increase of 14,000 jobs. This surge was attributed to the robust performance of Individual and Family Services, coupled with expansions within Private Colleges, Universities, and Professional Schools. Additionally, the Government sector showed substantial progress, boasting an uptick of 5,200 jobs, primarily driven by notable increases in Local Government Educational services writer’s and actors’ strikes led to job losses in Information(-9,000) from the Motion Picture and Sound recording industries.

Locally Calaveras has a lower unemployment rate than the state average of 4.2% and Tuolumne has a higher rate of 5.1%