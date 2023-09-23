Summerville Bears Run Over Modesto Christian Crusaders

Summerville runs over Modesto Christian View Photos

Written by: Mike Woicicki

The Summerville Bears visited Modesto Christian last night knowing two things: they had to do a good job on defense against an outstanding passing team, and the line had to win the battle of the trenches in order to control the tempo of the game and give the offense scoring opportunities. As the game came to an end, it was clear that the Bears had accomplished both tasks as they celebrated a 49-to-12 victory.

The Bears began the scoring with a first-play Auston Hike 60-yard touchdown scamper around the left end. They followed that up with a 9-run play drive, with Colton Cash hitting pay dirt from seven yards out. Then Modesto Christian scored their first TD on a short pass, and the Bears were up only 14 to 6. The Bears answered that score when Hike ran for a 6-yard TD to top off a 55-yard drive. After it looked like the Bears were literally going to run away with it, the Crusaders quickly scored with a 57-yard pass, and then it looked like the game might be a close one. Near the end of the first half, the Bears missed a field goal attempt, and the Crusaders drove the ball down to the Bear 1-yard line, but the Bears were able to keep the Crusaders out of the endzone and took a 21–12 lead into halftime.

As the second half unfolded, it was all Bears. Nick Rodgers started the onslaught with a 6-yard TD run. Hike followed with a 55-yard shovel pass gallop. Then Tristan Barajas took one in from 16, and Rodgers finished off the scoring with another 6-yard punch-in.

With outstanding line play opening nice holes, five Bear runners combined for 389 yards on just 43 carries and scored six touchdowns. Also, Bryce Leveroos was 3 for 3 passing for 63 yards and one TD.

Colton Cash was the Black Oak Casino player of the game for doing the tough inside running. He gained 119 yards on 15 carries and scored once. Next Friday, the Bears open Mother Lode League play with their homecoming game against the Calaveras Red Hawks, who beat Galt, 34 to 20 on the road.

The Wildcats had a bye week next Friday they open Mother Lode League play at home against Argonaut.