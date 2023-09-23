Chicken Ranch Rancheria Receives Nearly Million Dollars For Homelessness

Chicken Ranch Rancheria Me‐Wuk Indians of California logo View Photo

Jamestown, CA — The Chicken Ranch Rancheria of Me-Wuk Indians of California is one of 22 tribes that will divvy up $20 million in state grants to fund homelessness and housing projects.

The tribe has received $900,000 to purchase a house for unsheltered youth and young adults. Today is California Native American Day, and this funding from the state will be used by the tribes to support their work to prevent and end homelessness and provide stable housing.

“In California, we recognize the strength our state’s diversity brings and the need to address the housing challenges impacting communities of all backgrounds. California is supporting tribal communities across the state to implement solutions tailored to meet their unique needs,” stated Governor Gavin Newsom.

This is the second round of tribal HHAP grants. In 2022, $20 million in grants were awarded to 16 tribes. Eight of those tribes requested and received grants in this round of funding, including the Chicken Ranch Rancheria of Me-Wuk Indians. The grants are administered by the California Interagency Council on Homelessness (Cal ICH). Its staff will continue to listen to and support California tribes as they deploy these resources.