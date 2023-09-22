Update: Crash On HWY 108 Stalling Traffic

CHP Sonora Unit logo View Photo

Update at 3:20 p.m.: The CHP reports that the wreckage and debris from a two-vehicle crash that was blocking Highway 108 near the Draper Mine intersection have been removed and traffic is moving freely.

Original post at 2:20 p.m.: Sonora, CA — First responders are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Highway 108 in the Sonora area that is slowing traffic.

The CHP reports that a GMC Sierra pickup collided with a GMC Terrain SUV near the Draper Mine intersection. There are major injuries in this collision, and an ambulance has been called to the scene.

The wreckage and debris are blocking the highway. Officers are directing traffic that is backed up in both directions. Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible, as there is plenty of activity. There is no estimated time given for when the roadway will be cleared. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.