Reminder: Highway 49 Temporarily Closed In San Andreas For Parade

By Tracey Petersen
Calaveras High School

Calaveras High School

San Andreas, CA – The annual Calaveras High School Homecoming Parade is underway in San Andreas and is impacting traffic.

A section of Highway 49 in San Andreas will be temporarily closed until 2 p.m. for the festivities. Main Street and Court Street will be closed to through traffic during the annual Calaveras High School Homecoming Uptown Rally.

Motorists are asked to observe all traffic control signs, follow the instructions of onsite personnel, and follow designated alternate routes.

