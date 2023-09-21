Backups In Downtown Sonora Due To Transit Project Work

Work On Stockton Street in Sonora View Photos

Sonora, CA — Crews have been laying asphalt in downtown Sonora as part of a project that is widening the Washington Street and Stockton Street intersection, and adding two bus stops.

The $2.6 million project got underway in April and there have been traffic impacts at times. Today, though, heavy equipment has been in the middle of the roadway, and it is causing notable delays. Be prepared for the activity throughout the day.

Much of the earlier work was focused on side areas, such as sidewalks, and now the paving is starting in the main roadway. Traffic is still getting through today, but there have been notable delays.

Sonora Administrative Services Director Chris Gorsky says the project is expected to be completed in mid-October and that the city appreciates the community’s patience during the construction.