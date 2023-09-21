Several Events, and Fun Events For Children, in the Mother Lode

There are several events planned through the weekend in Mother Lode as the end of September nears.

The Fall Home Trade Show is today, Thursday, September 21 from 3pm to 7pm at Indigeny. The Annual event is hosted by Killer Williams will have a variety of tradespeople, live music, food trucks and a mini pony petting zoo. The family event is open to all with concert tickets to the Golden Sky Country Music Festival in Sacramento given away by 93.5 KKBN. Indigeny Reserve is located near the end of Lyons Bald Mountain Road beyond the Apple Valley subdivision, turn right onto on Summers Lane at the Indigeny sign.

The 38th ICES Children’s Fair is Saturday from 10am to 2pm at Tuolumne Memorial Park. ICES means Infant/Child Enrichment Services the event will feature music, crafts, games, face painting, juggling and magic. Kids of all ages will love the mini churros, waffle pops and slushies. More details are in the event listing here.

The Peaceful Valley Farmers Market is hosting a special Kids’ Day this Friday at the Market. Activities designed for kids ages 4-12 include “veggie bucks” to purchase fruits and vegetables, music, face painting, and storytelling there will be a Kids’ Market area and interactive booths with health, wellness and art. The Peaceful Valley Farmers Market is open each Friday until October 13.

The Fiddle & Bango Contest (purposely misspelling the word banjo) will be held at the gazebo in Columbia State Historic Park this Saturday. The contests begin at 10:30am, attendance and parking are free. All ages are welcome to compete and attend the pet-friendly day of musical fun. Up to 50 contestants will perform in seven different categories; fiddle, banjo, guitar, mandolin, vocal, miscellaneous, and original song. Registration to compete begins at 9:00am, remember to bring a chair and also view the ever popular Poison Oak Show at the nearby St. Charles Saloon.

The 37th annual CoyoteFest is coming Saturday and Sunday to Coulterville. It is the biggest fundraiser for the Northern Mariposa County History Center featuring live music, a Car Show, Motorcycle Show, the famous HOWL, Chili Cook-Off, line dancing, artisans, a “kids korner” and the very small town parade at 9:30am on Saturday.

Saturday evening Support the Chester and Push Horse Rescue at the Evening Under The Stars With The Horses Casino Night. Enjoy the evening with the organization’s 21 horses, a dinner, tours, photo ops, live music, casino games, win some prizes in the raffle or bid at the silent auction. Details are here.

Recycle your styrofoam and other polystyrene Saturday and Sunday at Microtronics Way next to the Waste Management Recycling site. As in prior collections, only clean items with no tape are accepted as detailed in the event listing here.

Sierra Repertory Theater’s performances of Misery continue at the East Sonora Theater through September 24. A blog about the show is here. The performances are Thursday at 2 pm, Friday at 7 pm, Saturday at 2 pm and 7 pm, and Sunday at 2 pm.

The Sonora Farmers Market continues Saturday mornings through until October 8th. The Friday Angels Camp Farmers Market will feature Nicholas Lefler from 5 -8 pm.

A barn and two yard sales are listed in our Classifieds section here.

Railtown 1897 Historic State Park is open, tickets for Railtown’s Polar Express™ are on sale now. Enjoy the view from our several local webcams here, check out the movie times at local theaters, and the weather forecast is here.