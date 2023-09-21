Tuolumne County Has New Assistant County Administrative Officer

Roger Root New Tuolumne County Assistant Deputy Director View Photo

Sonora, CA – A new Assistant Tuolumne County Admirative Officer has been named.

Roger Root, who currently serves as the county IT director, has accepted the position. CAO Tracie Riggs, in announcing the promotion, stated, “Root has been in public service for 31 years, beginning with four years of service in the Army.”

Root has a Bachelor of Science in Business Management and a Master of Science in Information Technology. Riggs shared that Root’s career in IT began as a computer specialist, then moved to Business Systems Analyst, IT Strategic Planning, and Digital Communication Manager.

“Roger and I have a similar style of leadership; he shares my passion for our employees and community and has a strong desire to invest in continuous personal and professional growth for himself as well as every member of our team, stated Riggs, adding, “Roger’s passion has always been the people. He is motivated by building strong relationships and empowering others to be the best version of themselves. Roger hopes to share his passion for continuous learning and improvement with all of the county teams and the community.”

Root moved to the county in 2019 with his wife Elisa and three children to become the first Tuolumne County Information Technology Director.