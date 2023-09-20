Traffic Alert: Stuck Truck Stalling Travelers On HWY 49

Truck with trailer stuck on Highway 49 hairpin turn in the Tuttletown area of Tuolumne County View Photo

Tuttletown, CA – For the second time in several days, a truck is stuck on the hairpin turn in the Tuttletown area of Tuolumne County.

This time, the CHP reports that a pickup truck hauling a trailer carrying two vehicles is impeding traffic. They added that the truck is stuck in the southbound lane of the roadway but the trailer is mostly off the roadway. Officers are directing one-lane traffic that is getting backed up in both directions.

The CHP details that there is damage to the roadway and they have called a Caltrans crew to the scene to repair the road. There is no estimated time as to when the roadway may reopen. Motorists are asked to avoid the area and find an alternative route if possible. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.

Of note, last Friday, a similar incident involving a big rig getting stuck on the same section of roadway resulted in traffic delays for about three hours due to problems getting a tow truck that was able to remove the 73,000-pound vehicle, as detailed here.