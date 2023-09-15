Clear
Big Rig Stuck On HWY 49 Staling Traffic

By Tracey Petersen
Tuttletown, CA –  A traffic alert regarding a big rig that is stuck on Highway 49 at the hairpin turn in the Tuttletown area of Tuolumne County.

The CHP reports that the semi is blocking the southbound lane, and officers are directing traffic that is backed up in both directions. They added that they are having trouble getting a tow truck, as it needs to be able to handle a 73,000-pound semi and trailer. Due to that issue, it is anticipated to take an hour to an hour and a half to bring a tow truck up from the Central Valley.

Motorists are asked to find an alternative route if possible.

  Traffic Alert