Stretch Of Marshes Flat Road Closing

By B.J. Hansen
Kelly Grade Closure

Moccasin, CA — Crews have been doing some repair work in the Moccasin area on Marshes Flat Road in Tuolumne County this week, and it will prompt a full closure on Thursday.

The Public Works Department reports that the closure of Marshes Flat Road will stretch from Highway 49 to Kelly Grade. The closure will be on Thursday from 7 am – 3 pm. Travelers will need to avoid the area.

The Public Works Department reports that it apologizes for the inconvenience.

