Update: Crash On Highway 108 Slows Traffic

By Tracey Petersen
Highway 108 Bypass crash at Mono Way intersection

Update at 6:55 p.m.: The CHP reports no injuries in this crash, the roadway has been cleared, and traffic is moving freely once again.

Sonora, CA — First responders are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Highway 108 in the Sonora area of Tuolumne County.

The CHP reports that a Honda CRV SUV and a Dodge pickup collided at the Mono Way onramp, in front of the Ford dealership. As the image box photo shows, the SUV overturned onto its roof. The wreckage and debris are blocking the highway. Officers are directing traffic that is getting backed up in both directions. Motorists are asked to use an alternative route to avoid the area if possible. An ambulance has been called to the scene, but there is no word on injuries at this time.

The CHP hopes to have the roadway cleared shortly.

