Hike In Calaveras County COVID-19 Cases

San Andreas, CA – Just as a new COVID-19 vaccine has been approved, Calaveras County is reporting a steady increase in COVID-19 cases within the last month.

Health officials relay that the county is experiencing case rates almost three times higher than this time last year. Details on the county numbers can be viewed by clicking here. Just last week, the Federal Drug Administration (FDA) authorized the use of the new COVID-19 vaccine formula that protects against the most recent variants.

“Vaccination is our most powerful tool for preventing serious illness, hospitalization, and death,” says Waqqas Hanafi, Calaveras County Health Education Specialist.

Health officials say they will be ordering the new COVID-19 vaccine formulation once it is made available through the California Department of Public Health. They added, “COVID-19 vaccine appointments will be available to people who are uninsured. People with insurance are asked to make an appointment with their primary care provider or utilize local pharmacies.”

In the meantime, health officials say the public can help in preventing the spread of COVID-19 this season by taking these steps: