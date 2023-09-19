Clear
Update: Fire In Sonora Near Former Camp Hope

By Tracey Petersen
Fire off Stockton Street near the former Camp Hope

Fire off Stockton Street near the former Camp Hope

Update at 12:35 pm: Officials located two small brush fires when they responded to the former Camp Hope site, and they have been contained. The largest fire was 30 x 60 feet. The two fires were in the area of Stockton Street and Silver Pine Drive in Sonora.

Original story posted at 12:22 pm: Sonora, CA — Fire resources are battling a vegetation fire off Stockton Street in Sonora that has been dubbed the “Hope Fire.”

The blaze is near the former Camp Hope and the Highway 108/49 intersection. There is no size available at this time, and no evacuations have been ordered. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.

