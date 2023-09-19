Update: Fire In Sonora Near Former Camp Hope

Fire off Stockton Street near the former Camp Hope View Photo

Update at 12:35 pm: Officials located two small brush fires when they responded to the former Camp Hope site, and they have been contained. The largest fire was 30 x 60 feet. The two fires were in the area of Stockton Street and Silver Pine Drive in Sonora.

Original story posted at 12:22 pm: Sonora, CA — Fire resources are battling a vegetation fire off Stockton Street in Sonora that has been dubbed the “Hope Fire.”

The blaze is near the former Camp Hope and the Highway 108/49 intersection. There is no size available at this time, and no evacuations have been ordered. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.