Road Closure for Tree Work on Avery Sheep Ranch Road

Calaveras, CA– Avery Sheep Ranch Road, in Avery, will be temporarily closed to through traffic from Blackbird Lane to Bluebird Lane on Wednesday, September 20, from 7:00 AM to 4:30 PM. This closure is necessary for hazardous tree removal operations. During this period, all traffic will be redirected to use Grey Mare Road as the designated detour route. Please adhere to this detour and follow any instructions provided by on-site personnel for your safety.

If you have any questions or need to report urgent road-related issues, you can contact the Calaveras County Public Works Department at (209) 754-6401 during regular business hours (Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.). For issues outside of regular business hours, please reach out to the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office at (209) 754-6500 (non-emergency phone number).