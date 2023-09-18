Clear
79.3 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Road Closure for Tree Work on Avery Sheep Ranch Road

Sponsored by:
By Nic Peterson
Calaveras County Seal

Calaveras County Seal

Photo Icon View Photo

Calaveras, CA– Avery Sheep Ranch Road, in Avery, will be temporarily closed to through traffic from Blackbird Lane to Bluebird Lane on Wednesday, September 20, from 7:00 AM to 4:30 PM. This closure is necessary for hazardous tree removal operations. During this period, all traffic will be redirected to use Grey Mare Road as the designated detour route. Please adhere to this detour and follow any instructions provided by on-site personnel for your safety.

If you have any questions or need to report urgent road-related issues, you can contact the Calaveras County Public Works Department at (209) 754-6401 during regular business hours (Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.). For issues outside of regular business hours, please reach out to the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office at (209) 754-6500 (non-emergency phone number).

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 