Three Acre ‘Quarry Fire’ Burns In Stanislaus National Forest

Quarry Fire in Forest View Photos

Tuolumne County, CA — There were 38 lightning-caused fires that ignited a week ago and one in particular is still being actively managed by the Stanislaus National Forest.

The Quarry Fire is located in the Summit Ranger District off Forest Road 3N01 east of Bourland Creek and approximately four miles east of the Emigrant Wilderness. It has shown light to moderate growth over recent days and no structures are threatened. 14 other lightning-caused fires from September 9 are completely contained, 15 are controlled, and eight are in patrol status.

The Stanislaus National Forest’s Wildland Fire Module Crew 2 and four smoke jumpers are currently assigned to the incidents.

Stanislaus National Forest Supervisor Jason Kuiken says, “Allowing natural fire to spread in areas where it can be safely and effectively managed helps restore natural fire return intervals, increasing forest resiliency and aiding in reducing catastrophic wildfire risk to our communities.”

Shaun Craig, Summit Mi-Wok Fire Management Officer, adds, “Our main objective is to manage the fire for resource benefit while keeping it away from sensitive historical and archeological sites and any other potential items at risk.”

Smoke may be visible from Highway 108 and there is potential for temporary road closures along Forest Service Road 3N01.