Groveland, CA — Officials are assisting a vehicle that traveled off Highway 120 New Priest Grade shortly before five o’clock this morning.

The CHP reports that a Subaru went off the highway and went 50 feet down an embankment. There were no injuries related to the crash, according to officials. Cleanup is ongoing. Some guardrails on New Priest Grade will need to be repaired. Travel with caution in the area.