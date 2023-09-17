Clear
More Than 3,000 Without Power In Tuolumne County

By Tracey Petersen
Tuolumne County, CA — PG&E is reporting a power outage involving more than 3,000 customers in Tuolumne County.

Those impacted are in Columbia and Sonora along Parrotts Ferry Road, Shaws Flat Road, Jamestown Road, Highway 49, Stockton Street, and Washington Street. The lights went out around 9 a.m. for 3,075 customers.

The utility relays that a crew is investigating the cause at the outage site. The company gives an estimated restoration time of 2 p.m.

