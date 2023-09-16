Clear
Huge Illegal Grow Shutdown In Calaveras County

By Tracey Petersen
Pot plants found at illegal grow in Calaveras County

Pot plants found at illegal grow in Calaveras County

Glencoe, CA – A Glenco property was the latest site of an extensive illegal marijuana cultivation operation in Calaveras County worth several millions.

An early morning raid was carried out recently by Calaveras County Sheriff’s Deputies at a residence in the 600 block of Ealey Road, off Highway 26. Deputies eradicated more than 7,300 pot plants during the bust. Sheriff’s officials estimated the street value to range between five and seven million dollars.

During the property search, no suspects were found, but the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with knowledge of illegal marijuana operations is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office Anonymous Marijuana Tip Line at (209) 754-6870.

