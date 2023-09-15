Man Arrested After Firing Gunshots Near Soulsbyville

Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office Logo View Photo

Soulsbyville, CA — A man was placed into handcuffs after a brief standoff with Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office deputies at a home on Allison Way near Highway 108.

At around 7:40 pm on Thursday, numerous neighbors called in to report hearing gunshots and a man yelling in the residential area. Officials responded to a home and found 70-year-old Thomas Madden, yelling in the driveway.

The sheriff’s office reports that deputies ordered Madden to come to the bottom of the driveway, but he initially refused and told officials he wanted to be shot. They continued to order Madden to come down, unarmed, and eventually deputies were able to approach him and take him into custody.

The sheriff’s office seized several firearms, ammunition, and spent casings from the residence. Madden was booked into the Dambacher Detention Center on charges of negligent discharge of a firearm and obstructing and resisting arrest.