Train Hits Sedan On Campo Seco Road

Jamestown, CA — A Sonora resident had a close call this morning when his car was hit by a train on the railroad tracks on Campo Seco Road.

The CHP reports that 21-year-old Ryan Powell was driving a 2000 Toyota Corolla eastbound on Campo Seco Road, at about 15-20 mph. As he approached the railroad tracks, he saw a freight train, traveling about 10 mph, and heard the locomotive’s horn. Powell slammed on the brakes and came to a stop right on the tracks. He put the car in reverse and tried to get out of the train’s path.

In the meantime, the train conductor hit the emergency brakes and slowed to about 5 mph. The train struck the front hood of the Toyota and it caused minor damage to both vehicles. Thankfully, there were no injuries from the crash.

It happened at around 9:20 am.